Ronald Rand presents master acting workshop

Goodwill Cultural Ambassador/Performing Artist & International award-winning Director, Ronald Rand will be bringing his celebrated 2 Hour Master Workshop “Art of Transformation” revealing Stanislavsky’s “Method of Physical Actions” Chart with actors and students at Acting Out Academy, 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 125, Vestavia Hills on September 16th, 1-3pm. The 2 Hour Workshop Fee is $65. For further information and registration: contact (818) 231-4065, meg@actingoutacademy.com, www.actingoutacademy.com.

Ronald Rand is a US State Dept. Fulbright Specialist, and has presented his inspiring “Art of Transformation” workshop at over 75 theaters, universities and colleges, international theater festivals and acting academies in 23 countries and 20 states, providing the only opportunity to learn how to use the 40 tools on Constantin Stanislavsky’s ‘Method of Physical Actions’ Chart.

The great Russian Master teacher and director, Stanislavsky developed his “Method of Physical Actions” chart after 40 years of experimentation. The Stanislavsky System of Acting is arguably the most significant method of acting used across America and around the world, influencing many of the foremost acting teachers of the 20th century including Stella Adler, Lee Strasberg, Sanford Meisner, Robert Lewis, Harold Clurman, The Group Theatre, many of the most important acting companies, and significant actors and directors of the 20th century including Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Ellen Burstyn, Benecio de Toro, Kim Stanley, Geraldine Page, Julie Harris, and Sidney Lumet.

Ronald Rand is an award-winning international director. His production of “LUV” continues to run into it’s fifth sold-out year at Sarajevo’s prestigious Chamber Theater 55 starring Zana Marjanovic of Angelina Jolie’s film, “In the Land of Blood and Honey.” He was mentored by Stella Adler for over five years, and by the great directors, Harold Clurman, Joseph Chaikin, and Jerzy Grotowski.

During Mr. Rand’s master workshop, each student receives a copy of Stansiavsky’s chart, discovering ways through improvisational and physical exercises, to unleash their talents and creativity to their fullest capabilities, leading to successful auditions and more truthful performing. The 2 hour Master acting workshop is extremely useful for those with experience or beginners.

Ronald Rand is currently on tour in his 16th year bringing to life the “elder statesman of the American Theatre,” Harold Clurman, in his critically-acclaimed solo play, “LET IT BE ART!” seen in 23 countries and 20 states. Mr. Rand was personally taught by Stella Adler and Harold Clurman and over the past 35 years, has starred in many play Off-Broadway, at regional theaters across America, and he has had roles in over 200 films and TV shows opposite Ralph Fiennes, Angelica Huston, Christopher Plummer, Tom Cruise and Yoko Ono.

Mr. Rand is also the Founder and Publisher of “The Soul of the American Actor” in its 19th year, the only Newspaper in America dedicated to the art of the theater and all the arts in print and online at www.SoulAmericanActor.com, best-selling author of “Acting Teachers of America,” and his newest book, “CREATE!” published by Wyatt-Mackenzie Publishing, features over 100 rare interviews including Carol Burnett, Chaka Khan, Jim Seales, Alec Baldwin, Ben Vereen, Tim Stevenson, Ellen Burstyn, Kelsey Grammer, Ben Vereen, Travis Wammack, Chita Rivera, Phylicia Rashad, Luise Rainer, Carol Channing, Eugenia Zukerman, Martha Carpenter, Bill T. Jones, Christopher Plummer, and Sir Derek Walcott.

Goodwill Cultural Ambassador, Ronald Rand: "It is a great joy to be able to bring this most unique Master Workshop to actors and students in the community of Birmingham, sharing this unique "Method of Physical Actions" Chart created by the great master, Stanislavsky. Wherever I have taught, in almost 25 countries, including Zimbabwe, Belarus, Colombia, Nepal and Morocco, and recently at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, the two hours we spend together is a most energizing and inspiring experience as we explore this fascinating chart together. I believe in the richness of the human spirit and through the process of creativity and transformation, we have the opportunity to reveal our heart and talent to help make the world a more beautiful place to Iive in.”