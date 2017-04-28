Ronald McDonald Student Leadership Council Bowl-a-palooza

You don’t want to miss this annual event hosted by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama (RMHCA) Student Leadership Council (SLC). Bowl-a-palooza will take place at a new venue, Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham on April 28, 2017. Each person will receive a t-shirt, shoe rental, 3 hours of bowling and unlimited soft drinks. Everyone also has a chance to purchase raffle tickets to win some fabulous items. All proceeds are donated to RMHCA. #BAP17

Come learn more about the Student Leadership Council and have a great time supporting a great cause!

$20 per bowler

Start your team today to reserve a lane! Teams can have up to 6 bowlers. If you have less than 6 bowlers, you will be assigned to a lane with other bowlers.