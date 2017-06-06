► Where: 2404 Altadena Road

► When: Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m.

► Contact: Rocky Ridge Church Market on Facebook

As an outreach project for the Rocky Ridge Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the Rocky Ridge Church Market works with Alabama vendors to sell fresh, local produce and meats. Under the idea “buy fresh, buy local,” organizer Susan Ellis said this year’s market includes five different vendors, each selling produce, meats, honey and honey-based items, baked goods and sorbet and flavored ices.

The market is on the front lawn of the church. “This is a great place for the community to come together and meet other people from the area,” Ellis said.