Rockets & Robots - Oh My! Summer Camp

We invite girls to blast off into our exciting summer camp session of Rockets & Robots-oh My! Girls will learn the basic of rocket science as they experience the thrill of launching their rockets hundreds of feet into the sky! They will also learn the basics of robotics, and discover how these amazing machines work and perform tasks. They’ll meet our new spherical shaped robot that can roll anywhere up to 4.5 mph! This amazing theme will fuse rocketry, robotics and digital technology that will ignite their imaginations and defy their expectations!

Grades

K- 6th

Hours

Monday - Friday

9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Camp Fee

$145 per camper

Info
Vestavia Hills City Center 700 Montgomery Hwy. South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Camp
205-588-8962
