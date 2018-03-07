OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Research in Brain, Stem Cells, and DNA.

March 7: Our DNA: Jump into the Gene Pool Instructor: Mary Anne Ellis, Southern History Department, Birmingham Public Library

Discover how genetic research can help you explore your family history. Find out what a gene sample can tell you about the parts of the world your ancestors came from and more.

March 14: Stem Cell Research

Instructor: Kejin Hu, Assistant Professor, Stem Cell Institute, UAB

Our bodies can repair, regenerate, and/or refresh tissues by supplying new cells to replace those that are damaged or old. This is achieved by a special group of cells: stem cells. Stem cells have the potential to become functional cell types as well as the ability to self-renew. This lecture will provide a brief introduction to stem cells and their potential as a therapeutic tool.

March 21: Digging into the Brain

Instructor: David Geldmacher, Director, Division of Memory Disorders and Behavioral Neurology, UAB

This session will cover recent break-through research in neurology.