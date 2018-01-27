Join us for a celebration of family, fundraising, and the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama (RMHCA) on January 27, 2018 in Downtown Homewood! Red Shoe Run features something for everyone with a 10 Mile Run, 5K Run/Walk, 1 Mile Run/Walk, and even a “Red Shoe Snoozer” option. Register and start your team today at www.redshoerun-bham.org! All proceeds benefit RMHCA to continue the mission of providing families with a place of hope, happiness, growth and healing when they travel to receive medical care for their child at a Birmingham-area hospital.