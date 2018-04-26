Red Baraat

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

Billboard World Music chart toppers, Red Baraat, returns to the Center for IndiaFest 2018! The Brooklyn based octet draws on North Indian rhythms, hip-hop, funk and New Orleans-style jazz and Each musician pulls from distinct traditions while speaking through their instrument with their own particular musical vocabulary to create a unique sound that is so powerful, it has placed the band in its own utterly unique and enviable class. Come celebrate IndiaFest with a FREE outdoor performance by Red Baraat, who NPR calls, “The best party band in years!”

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

