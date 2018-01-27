Rebel Yell Lacrosse Tournament

The Vestavia Lacrosse Organization will host its fourth annual Rebel Yell Icebreaker High School Lacrosse Tournament, a special pre-season event, at Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boys and girls will compete on high school squads and U-8, U-10, U-12 and U-14 youth teams.

Each team will play three games in the round-robin tournament.

The event is similar to a pre-season basketball tip-off tournament, according to Lorrie Hargrove, Vestavia Lacrosse vice president.

“The kids and coaches are excited,” she said. “Everyone is excited to get the season going.”

The tournament allows coaches to try out different plays and formations in a game setting prior to the season when the results don’t count against them, Hargrove said.

The event will feature the popular Shoot for the Loot contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in which each player gets a free shot on goal from about 10 yards away and has the speed of the shot measured by radar.

Previously just for youth players, Shoot for the Loot will now include high school players, according to Hargrove.

There will be prizes given to both boys and girls at the high school and all four youth levels, she said.

At our press time, organizers were not sure which teams would sign up to participate this year. Registration continues until a couple of weeks before the event, according to Hargrove.

Admission is free after a $5 parking charge. For details, call 223-9108 or go to vestavialax.com.