Rebelette Rally

Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Dancers in kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to join the Rebelettes for a day of workshop. Dancers will be divided into intermediate or advanced levels for the dances and will learn two dance team dances. Dancers should wear clothes they can move in and jazz shoes or tennis shoes. All levels of experience are welcome.

After the workshop, all participants are invited to perform at a VHHS basketball game with the Rebelettes: Thursday, November 9th @ 6:00 pm in the VHHS Gym. Participant admission is free, but spectators will need to pay admission to the game

Participants will receive a Rebelette Rally T-shirt at the basketball game performance. Participants who cannot attend the performance will have t-shirts delivered to their school. 

For more information contact Faith Lenhart, Dance Director Vestavia Hills High School at enhartfc@Vestavia.k12.al.us or visit vhhsdance.com.

Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
