Read & Feed Book Group at Taziki's Liberty Park

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Read & Feed Book Group at Taziki’s Liberty Park

Thursday, September 6, 6:30-8 p.m.

Taziki’s Restaurant in Liberty Park

Meet us at Taziki’s to eat, drink and discuss How to Stop Time by Matt Haig. For more information, call 978-4678.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
