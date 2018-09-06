Read & Feed Book Group at Taziki’s Liberty Park
Thursday, September 6, 6:30-8 p.m.
Taziki’s Restaurant in Liberty Park
Meet us at Taziki’s to eat, drink and discuss How to Stop Time by Matt Haig. For more information, call 978-4678.
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Read & Feed Book Group at Taziki’s Liberty Park
Thursday, September 6, 6:30-8 p.m.
Taziki’s Restaurant in Liberty Park
Meet us at Taziki’s to eat, drink and discuss How to Stop Time by Matt Haig. For more information, call 978-4678.
Starnes Publishing LLC