The Conservatory of the Arts is offering Piano Camp this summer June 19-23 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Students with at least one year of piano experience through high school should plan to join us. They will be divided by age and rotate throughout the day among our various classes and instructors. During this fun week your children will have fun experiences including piano ensemble, theory games, music history, and guest artist.
Vestavia Hills United Methodist 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
