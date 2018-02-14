Parking Lot Prayers & Ashes

to Google Calendar - Parking Lot Prayers & Ashes - 2018-02-14 06:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parking Lot Prayers & Ashes - 2018-02-14 06:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parking Lot Prayers & Ashes - 2018-02-14 06:00:00 iCalendar - Parking Lot Prayers & Ashes - 2018-02-14 06:00:00

Vestavia Hills United Methodist 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

We have previously submitted a press release to you on this event, which is a community-wide invitation to drive thru the VHUMC parking lot to receive the traditional Ash Wednesday imposition of ashes and/or a prayer and blessing. Two clergy members will be outside in the parking lot to greet each vehicle or pedestrian who wants to receive. {NOTE: the press release submitted to you also has a photograph}

Info
Vestavia Hills United Methodist 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Religion & Spirituality
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Parking Lot Prayers & Ashes - 2018-02-14 06:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parking Lot Prayers & Ashes - 2018-02-14 06:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parking Lot Prayers & Ashes - 2018-02-14 06:00:00 iCalendar - Parking Lot Prayers & Ashes - 2018-02-14 06:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
February 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours