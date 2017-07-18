OrGanized: Google Apps to Tidy Your Life

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

July 18: OrGanized: Google Apps to Tidy Your Life. 10 a.m. Electronic Classroom. Learn how to get organized with Google Drive, a cloud-based file storage and synchronization service.

(Call Bethany at 205-978-4679 to register)

