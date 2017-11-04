Open House for Future Students

Attendees at the Open House will take a tour of the school, learn about the admissions process and hear a presentation from the specialty department they are interested in.

ASFA offers a tuition-free education with professional arts and science training for grades 7-12. The school provides dormitory space to those students who live outside of commuting distance. Students choose one of six areas of study: Creative Writing, Dance, Math-Science, Music, Theatre Arts, or Visual Arts. Students receive at least three hours of specialty training daily in addition to their core curriculum. 93% of this year’s seniors earned merit scholarships, where the national average is 15%. The average award is close to $200,000 per student.

Sessions at 9, 10 or 11 AM.

Reservations are not necessary, and there is no cost to attend.