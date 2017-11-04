Open House for Future Students

Alabama School of Fine Arts 1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Attendees at the Open House will take a tour of the school, learn about the admissions process and hear a presentation from the specialty department they are interested in.

ASFA offers a tuition-free education with professional arts and science training for grades 7-12. The school provides dormitory space to those students who live outside of commuting distance.  Students choose one of six areas of study: Creative Writing, Dance, Math-Science, Music, Theatre Arts, or Visual Arts. Students receive at least three hours of specialty training daily in addition to their core curriculum. 93% of this year’s seniors earned merit scholarships, where the national average is 15%. The average award is close to $200,000 per student. 

Sessions at 9, 10 or 11 AM.

 Reservations are not necessary, and there is no cost to attend. 

Alabama School of Fine Arts 1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama View Map
