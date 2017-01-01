Open Gaming

Google Calendar - Open Gaming - 2017-01-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Gaming - 2017-01-06 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Gaming - 2017-01-06 16:00:00 iCalendar - Open Gaming - 2017-01-06 16:00:00

Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Open Gaming. 4-5:30 p.m. Community Room. Video games on the Wii U, PS4, board games to play with fellow teens. Snacks served

Info

Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map

Education & Learning

Google Calendar - Open Gaming - 2017-01-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Gaming - 2017-01-06 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Gaming - 2017-01-06 16:00:00 iCalendar - Open Gaming - 2017-01-06 16:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
See our full December issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours