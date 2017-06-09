Open Gaming for Teens

Enjoy video games on the Wii U and PS4, try out the Playstation VR and play board games. Snacks served. Grades 6-12.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Enjoy video games on the Wii U and PS4, try out the Playstation VR and play board games. Snacks served. Grades 6-12.
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Starnes Publishing LLC