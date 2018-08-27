Online Safety

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Monday, August 27, 2018, 6-7:30 p.m.

Online Safety

Electronic Classroom

Learn how to protect your computer from malware, guard your privacy and spot scams! Increased awareness increases your defense! Call 205-978-4679 to register.

