Mom 'N' I Publishing Offers Yellow Kitten Goes to Paris Event at Vestavia Hills Library

Mary Sood and Aneesa Sood, co-owners of Mom 'N' I Publishing, LLC, will present a Yellow Kitten Goes to Paris book event at the Vestavia Hills Public Library on Saturday, July 8th, at 10:30 a.m.

Class participants will complete a craft and learn French words. They will also read Yellow Kitten Goes to Paris, which exposes children to French landmarks. A snack will be served. To register, call the library at 205-978-0158.

Mom ’N’ I Publishing is offering several free parent-child activities related to its new Yellow Kitten book series. Mary Sood, a public relations consultant and former foreign language instructor, said, “Children are curious and enjoy learning about new places. Reading about other countries is both fun and educational.”

Mom 'N' I Publishing, LLC produces educational and inspirational books. Other titles by Mom 'N' I Publishing include Yellow Kitten Learns Good Manners; Freshman Fifteen: The Most Important Things I Learned in My First Year of College; and Success at Every Age: A Mother-Daughter Perspective. Co-owner Aneesa Sood is pursuing her doctor of dentistry at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) School of Dentistry.

For more information, visit www.momnipublishing.com.