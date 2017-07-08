Mom 'N' I Publishing Offers Yellow Kitten Goes to Paris Event at Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Mary Sood and Aneesa Sood, co-owners of Mom 'N' I Publishing, LLC, will present a Yellow Kitten Goes to Paris book event at the Vestavia Hills Public Library on Saturday, July 8th, at 10:30 a.m.

Class participants will complete a craft and learn French words. They will also read Yellow Kitten Goes to Paris, which exposes children to French landmarks. A snack will be served. To register, call the library at 205-978-0158

Mom ’N’ I Publishing is offering several free parent-child activities related to its new Yellow Kitten book series.   Mary Sood, a public relations consultant and former foreign language instructor, said, “Children are curious and enjoy learning about new places. Reading about other countries is both fun and educational.” 

Mom 'N' I Publishing, LLC produces educational and inspirational books. Other titles by Mom 'N' I Publishing include Yellow Kitten Learns Good Manners; Freshman Fifteen: The Most Important Things I Learned in My First Year of College; and Success at Every Age: A Mother-Daughter Perspective.  Co-owner Aneesa Sood is pursuing her doctor of dentistry at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) School of Dentistry.

For more information, visit www.momnipublishing.com.

