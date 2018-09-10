Me and Mine Mondays

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Monday, September 10: Me and Mine Mondays. 6:30 p.m. Kick-Off Event: Learn How to Change a Tire A certified mechanic will be here to show you and yours how to change a tire. Program will be in upper parking lot and everyone will get hands-on experience. Must register and program is limited to 25. (Suggested age for children is 1st grade and above and everyone must have a participating adult.)

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Parents
