Memorial dinner to honor fallen troops

The organization Support Our Soldiers will hold its sixth annual Memorial dinner to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and raise money for the work of Support Our Soldiers.

The dinner is set for 6 p.m. at Briarwood Presbyterian Church and usually draws several hundred people. This year’s speaker will be Jeff Struecker, a combat veteran whose story is portrayed in the movie “Black Hawk Down.”

Tickets are $25, or participants can reserve a table of eight for $300.