The third annual Mayhem on the Mountain fitness competition will take place Aug. 19-20 at Oak Mountain State Park. The two-day event is hosted by Forge Fitness Powered by CrossFit Shades, a CrossFit gym in Vestavia Hills, and the competition features a multitude of events for both individuals and teams.

The individual competition will be Aug. 19, and the team competition will be Aug. 20. Start time for both is 8 a.m. According to its website, the event will combine elements of functional fitness, gymnastics, Olympic lifting and the outdoors. Sample exercises include deadlifts, squat cleans, dumbbell snatches, running and swimming.

The individual competition will be divided into six categories: Men's Rx, Women's Rx, Men's Scaled, Women's Scaled, Men's Masters (40+) and Women's Masters (40+). Groups of four may enter the team competition, which is divided into male, female and coed categories.

According to Cory Jackson of Forge Fitness, the Rx division will be tasked with performing heavier barbell movements and more complex gymnastic movements. But, Jackson said, the “competition is for athletes of all skill levels.”

Individual and team entrants will compete in three workouts, with the top three in each division advancing to a decisive fourth workout.

Registration for the individual competition is $125, while registration for the team competition is $420. A T-shirt is included in the price of registration. Prices increase after July 28, and the deadline to register is Aug. 11.

For more information to register, visit forgevestavia.com.