Winter Break Preschool Music Camp

Dec. 27-29, 2017

Cahaba Heights Studio (9:00-11:00 AM) - OR- Mountain Brook Studio (9:00-11:00 AM)

Mason Music’s Winter Break Preschool Music Camp is a splendid mix of wintery wonderland magic and a perfect way for your little ones to have fun exploring musical concepts in a creative environment. Suggested for 3 to 5 year olds who are potty trained and ready for an enchantingly entertaining experience.