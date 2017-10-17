Mason Music In Store Meet & Greet with Reverend CEO Ken Haas

Join us at Mason Music's Mountain Brook Studio for an evening with Reverend Guitars CEO Ken Haas and band members of St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Jesse Phillips and Browan Lollar.

Meet them all, in person, on Tuesday, October 17, while enjoying some spirited refreshments then hear Ken talk all things Reverend. There will be a Q&A session with all three men and well as a few demos on their favorite Reverend models.

If you're a fan of Reverend, St. Paul or you just appreciate some well-built guitars and talking shop with guys in the industry, this is the place you need to be on October 17!