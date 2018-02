Mason Music Camp For Beginners

June 4-8, 2018: Bluff Park Studio

July 16-20, 2018: Mountain Brook Studio

July 30-Aug. 3, 2018: Cahaba Heights Studio

July 30-Aug. 3, 2018: Greystone Studio

For students 6-9 years old who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp that teaches students the basics of how to sing and play the guitar, piano, drums and violin.