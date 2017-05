This year, instead of a “full-scale Brainy Day community event,” Lisa Harris said they are creating a Brain Freeze event with fundraising options at local ice cream, frozen yogurt and shaved ice shops throughout the month of May.

“A percent of sales from these events will be donated to brain tumor research at the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center,” Lisa Harris said.

► May 9: Mountain Brook Creamery, 5-10:30 p.m.