Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Monday, September 24, 2018, 6-7:30 p.m.

Electronic Classroom

Ready to start networking using LinkedIn? Learn how to set up a profile and get tips for best practices to draw in potential employers. Call 205-978-4679 to register.

