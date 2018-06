Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 10-11:30 a.m.

Libby: Library ebooks & Audiobooks for Mobile Devices

Electronic Classroom

Come meet Libby, the app that allows you to check out ebooks and audiobooks from your library and enjoy them on a smartphone or tablet. Bring your mobile device (Apple or Android) and Jefferson County library card. Call 205-978-4679 to register.