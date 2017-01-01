Lego Wars

Google Calendar - Lego Wars - 2017-01-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lego Wars - 2017-01-28 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lego Wars - 2017-01-28 11:00:00 iCalendar - Lego Wars - 2017-01-28 11:00:00

Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Lego Wars. 11 a.m. Children’s Program Room. Create a Lego masterpiece that could win a prize!  First grade and up.

Info

Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map

Kids & Family, Education & Learning

Google Calendar - Lego Wars - 2017-01-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lego Wars - 2017-01-28 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lego Wars - 2017-01-28 11:00:00 iCalendar - Lego Wars - 2017-01-28 11:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
See our full December issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours