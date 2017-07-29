Charity galas can sometimes be unengaging. Many times, you leave a gala not learning more about the cause you are there to support, the impact and even the future plans of the organization. Birmingham-based nonprofit KultureCity’s annual KultureBall aims to change that.

Presented by Donohoo Auto, the ball will feature great entertainment from “America’s Got Talent” finalists David Garibaldi and Xavier Mortimer; a mingle dinner; a live auction; the LifeWALK; a headphone wall; and the chance to rub shoulders with many local and national celebrities.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the UAB Alys Stephens Center.

Among celebrities appearing this year are Kimberly Guilfoyle from Fox News; Geraldo Rivera, also from Fox News; Dr. Temple Grandin; Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; and Tiki Barber and Ronde Barber, just to name a few.

Tickets to the KultureBall are $150 each and can be purchased at kulturecity.org/kultureball-2017.