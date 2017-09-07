Kick-off GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery

Newk's Eatery 612 Montgomery Hwy - #110, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Join us online via Facebook live – www.Facebook.com/LCBFoundation – at 6PM on September 7th, or in person at the Vestavia location of Newk’s Eatery as we kick off our GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The month of September is GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. To kick off this "A State of Teal" annual awareness campaign of the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, Newk’s Eatery is sponsoring a SPIRIT NIGHT on Thursday, September 7th at each of their five Birmingham locations. Eat in or carry out dinner at any Birmingham area location from 4PM until close and a portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting our awareness efforts. Learn more about this campaign by visiting http://www.AStateofTeal.org.

Newk's Eatery 612 Montgomery Hwy - #110, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
