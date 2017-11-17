Kevin Spencer is an illusionist and artist who believes in creating inclusive communities where everyone experiences an authentic sense of belonging and no one – for any reason – is relegated to the margins. He is an Educator, Teaching Artist, Researcher, Consultant, Speaker, Curriculum Designer, and award-winning Film Producer. He is also a world-renowned Illusionist with dozens of accolades to his credit and is widely considered the leading authority on the educational and therapeutic benefits of magic tricks in education and rehabilitation. A Sensory-Friendly performance designed to accommodate individuals on the autism spectrum is available.