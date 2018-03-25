Since founded, The Jerusalem Quartet carries on the string quartet tradition in a unique manner. The ensemble has found its inner center in a warm, full, human sound and the balance between high and low voices, giving it the freedom both to refine its interpretations of the classical repertoire and to explore the works of new genres and epochs—all the while striving for perfection of sound. The Jerusalem Quartet is a regular and beloved guest on the world’s great concert stages. The ensemble has been especially well-received in North America, where it has performed in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and now Birmingham! This performance is part of the Center’s Salon Series which offers on-stage seating.

“An absolute triumph. Their playing has everything you could possibly wish for.” – BBC Music

Program:

Mozart Quartet in B-flat Major, K 458 (“The Hunt”)

Janacek Quartet Number 1 (“Kreutzer Sonata”)

Beethoven Quartet in F-Major, Op. 135