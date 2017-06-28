JavaScript 101

Interested in a career in programming? Join us for our free JavaScript crash course taught by one of our Full Stack Development instructors. This workshop is aimed at beginners with little or no prior experience. We will provide a full introduction of programming fundamentals that will help you create web applications using JavaScript. At the end of this workshop you will have an understanding of what JavaScript is and how it fits into the world of programming.

We'll get into the basics including:

High-level understanding of how the web works

Define the role of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript in web pages and web applications

Understand how programming languages work

Variables and declaration in JavaScript

JavaScript Data Types

and MORE!

Please bring your laptop with Visual Studio Code installed, but leave the food and drinks up to us!