Intro to 3D Printing

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Intro to 3D Printing

Electronic Classroom

Curious about 3D printing? This class is the perfect introduction. Learn how the MakerBot works as well as the basics of finding and preparing models to print. Call 205-978-4679 to register.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
