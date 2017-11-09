In-home concert to benefit scholarship recipient

The Republican Women of the South & Greater Birmingham Republican Women have partnered together to raise funds for a scholarship with a dinner and house concert. The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at the home of Andrew and Jenna Westmoreland in Vestavia Hills.

Anne Bishop, chairman of the scholarship and fundraising committees, said she was interested in providing a new and different gathering for members and guests and was inspired by parties from years gone by.

“My idea came from scenes I have seen in movies and television programs of a lovely salon to which the hostess had invited guests to hear a musical ensemble after a formal dinner, she said. “Then my thoughts went to American front porches where the family and neighbors would gather after dinner. Someone would pick up a fiddle, then another a guitar, pretty soon, others would hear the music and come over. The singing and music is something of our heritage that I thought should be carried on.”

The entertainment for the evening will be chamber music performed by The Melrose Ensemble, which consists of a piano duo, violin and cello. The group is comprised of four Birmingham natives, two of whom are Samford graduates, Amanda Douglas Daily, Elizabeth Douglas Martin, Dorothy Douglas Taft and Alma Douglas Gaudette.

“They now live in four different states and are returning to play for this event,” Bishop said.

All proceeds from the evening will go toward a merit scholarship for a Samford University woman studying political science that will be awarded in January 2018. The recipient doesn’t have to be a Republican, Bishop said.

“One of our highest aims is to serve people, aid all in our community and give a scholarship to a young woman of any party who needs and deserves it,” Bishop said.

Tickets are $100 and completely tax-deductible, and include dinner and the performance. Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.com, search The Melrose Ensemble.