OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Ice Age Animals of Alabama with instructor: Jun Ebersole, Director of Collections, McWane Science Center.

Mammoths, saber-toothed cats, giant ground sloths and more! These are just a few of the extinct creatures that once roamed Alabama during the Ice Age. Join us on a journey back to Alabama’s prehistoric past to learn about these fascinating creatures and the Ice Age research currently taking place in the state.