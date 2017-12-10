Holiday Soul with Eric Essix

Holiday Soul is back by popular demand! This harmonious holiday celebration features UAB Artist-in-Residence Eric Essix, along with musical friends Antonio Allen, Melvin Miller, Leonard Julien III, Kelvin Wooten, Kim Scott, Belinda Peoples and Tamara Bodie. Following the success of the Holiday Soul series, Essix and friends will perform a hand-picked collection of soulful songs along with all your holiday favorites!