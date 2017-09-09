Helena HS Annual Glow Run

Helena High School Band Boosters announce the 4th annual Glow Run. This year the run will take place during the morning hours to take advantage of the cooler temperatures.

Registration is now open for the DayGlo Run on Saturday, September 9th at 8 am. Check in starts at 7:30 am. Online registration at www.helenahighband.com

Register by August 21st to get a T Shirt.

Students (≤18 years old) can register for only $10 (+ $5 for T Shirt).

All students in Helena schools who register will be entered into a draw for a ride to school in a Fire Truck or Police Car.