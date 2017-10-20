Harry Potter in Concert

Samford University Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

Relive the magic of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™ in high definition on the big screen. Feel the delightful nostalgia as the Alabama Symphony Orchestra performs every note from John Williams’ unforgettable score along with the film. Presented in partnership with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra as part of their Red Diamond® SuperPOPS series.

205-726-2853
