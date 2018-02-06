OLLI of Greater Birmingham Presents Greek and Roman Classics with Shannon Flynt, Assistant Professor of Classics, Samford University. The Classics provide a new world offering the wisdom of ages past. With a key that unlocks the universe of the Ancient Greeks and Romans, they open a door leading to adventures in history, literature, philosophy, archaeology, theater, and poetry - the breadth of human experience as lived by Homer, Socrates, Plato and Paul as well as by Cicero, Julius Caesar, Augustus, and Augustine.
GREEK AND ROMAN CLASSICS
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
