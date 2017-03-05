Gray Ghost Gala benefitting Weimaraner Rescue of the South

Gabrella Manor 8912 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Our largest live event is the Gray Ghost Gala at Gabrella Manor, Birmingham, Sunday, March 5from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It will be a casual, relaxed affair with live music, hors d'ouevres, wine, beer, and many wonderfully exciting items available in our silent auction. We will also have some very special guests of honor at this year's event! Please mark your calendar and make plans to attend! Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. For more info: contactus@weimrescue.com or take advantage of the advance purchase discount through Paypal at weimrescue.com.

Info

Gabrella Manor 8912 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Charity & Fundraisers

