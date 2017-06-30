Gaming Tournament for Teens

Super Smash Bros. Tournament for grades 6-12. Winner receives GameStop gift card. Snacks served.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Super Smash Bros. Tournament for grades 6-12. Winner receives GameStop gift card. Snacks served.
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Starnes Publishing LLC