Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Friends of the Library: Edie Hand. 10-11:30 a.m. Community Room. Discussing her new documentary, “The Last Ride.”

Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

