Gates will open at the Hoover Met for the 2017 Freedom Fest at 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to come early for a classic and sports car show and children’s activities that include inflatables, building station, face painting, balloon twisters and a photo booth. Blind Boys will be performing and the Zooperstars will be there. More information is here.
Freedom Fest
Hoover Metropolitan Complex 100 Ban Chapman Dr, City of Hoover, Alabama 35244
Hoover Metropolitan Complex 100 Ban Chapman Dr, City of Hoover, Alabama 35244 View Map
Entertainment