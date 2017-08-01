Free vision screenings for kids

Schaeffer Eye Center, a family-owned and operated optometry practice, is offering free pediatric vision screenings at the children’s department of the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, as part of Schaeffer’s Eyes on Education program.

While comprehensive eye exams are the only way experts say to ensure eye health and test visual skills, these quick vision screenings can give parents a gauge on their children’s visual acuity.

Pediatric specialist Dr. Nicholas Onken will be present to provide information on full pediatric eye exams, answer questions and discuss vision-related learning issues. No appointment is necessary to attend the screenings.

“Schaeffer’s Eyes on Education Program was created to partner with local schools and education-based organizations to promote the importance of eye exams in preschool and school age children,” said Dr. Jack L. Schaeffer, president and CEO of Schaeffer Eye Center. “Having annual comprehensive eye exams and treating visual issues early ensures children reach their full potential in learning and in life.”

The American Optometry Association recommends children have a comprehensive eye exam at age 6 months, age 3 years, before first grade, and then depending on diagnosis, every year or every other year.

As part of the Schaeffer Eyes on Education program, for every child attending a Vestavia City School that has an eye exam or enrolls in a specialty treatment program Schaeffer Eye Center will donate money to the Vestavia Hills Schools Foundation.

For more information on the Schaeffer Eyes on Education program or vision screenings contact Lauren Cater at 979-2020.

– Submitted by Schaeffer Eye Center and Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.