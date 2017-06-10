Mom 'N' I Publishing, LLC co-owners Mary Sood and Aneesa Sood will present several free parent-child etiquette classes in conjunction with the release of Yellow Kitten Learns Good Manners, the publisher’s newest title. The first class will be held at the Vestavia Hills Public Library on Saturday, June 10th at 3 p.m. Children are invited to bring their stuffed animals (preferably kittens) to the event. Snacks will be served, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the library at 205-978-0158.

“Class participants will practice their table manners, and practice meeting and greeting each other. We will also read Yellow Kitten Learns Good Manners, which reinforces important messages that many parents are trying to teach their children,” said Mary Sood.

“In a recent Mom ’N’ I Publishing survey of parents who take their children to library programs, two-thirds of parents surveyed indicated that there are “too few” books that teach etiquette to children,” Sood said. “Teaching manners to children can be challenging. Parents and guardians may have to remind a child to say “please,” “thank you,” and “excuse me” on a daily basis. So it is helpful to have books and other resources that reinforce what is being taught at home.”

Mom 'N' I Publishing, LLC produces educational and inspirational books. Other titles by Mom 'N' I Publishing include Freshman Fifteen: The Most Important Things I Learned in My First Year of College and Success at Every Age: A Mother-Daughter Perspective. Mary Sood is a public relations consultant. Aneesa Sood, her daughter, is pursuing her doctor of dentistry at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) School of Dentistry.

For more information, visit www.momnipublishing.com.