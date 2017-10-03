Fourth Annual VHCSF Luncheon

Foundation Founder and Executive Director Mike Lutzenkirchen will headline the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation’s 4th Annual fundraiser luncheon at a Country Club in Vestavia Hills. Presented by PNC Bank, the ticketed event begins at 11:30 am on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Lutzenkirchen is the father of Auburn University football legend, Philip Lutzenkirchen, a former star on the field and in life. On June 29, 2014, Philip lost his life in a single vehicle accident at the age of 23. Lutzie43 carries on Philip’s legacy by teaching others about leadership, charity, compassion, mentorship, hard work, honesty, and faith. Lutzenkirchen has spoken across the United States more than 180 times delivering the message, “Philip’s Legacy… What legacy are YOU leaving?”

“This is the fourth year that PNC has worked with the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation to sponsor a thought leadership luncheon, and we are proud to support the Foundation's mission to provide professional development, technology, and classroom enhancements from the funds raised during this annual event," said Erin Stephenson, PNC client and community relations director for Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation exists to provide perpetual financial support to each of our schools and to protect and foster the standard of academic excellence in our school system, the cornerstone of our community. “The Vestavia Hills City School Foundation is grateful for the generosity and continued support of PNC Bank,” said Tait Stoddard, Executive Director of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation. By investing in the Foundation, you are providing funds that will continue to help provide the schools with additional educational opportunities and resources.

Seating is limited, so purchasing early is strongly recommended. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.vestaviafoundation.org. Event proceeds to benefit the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation.