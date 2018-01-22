FOUNDING OF AMERICA - PART II

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Founding of America - Part II: The Rest of the Story, or What They Didn't Tell You In School! Instructor Fred Moss, physician by vocation, history student by avocation, covers what America went through to become a nation: the struggles, wars, and eventual conciliation. Each Monday weekly session will cover a different period of our founding, from the first colonies to an unnecessary war and regional impoverishment. Please see olli.ua.edu for a complete course description and weekly topics. From 1:30 to 3:00pm each Monday session.

Info
Education & Learning, History
205-348-6482
January 2018

