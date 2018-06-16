SliceFest 2018 celebrates its 7th anniversary on Saturday, June 16th as Birmingham's largest food & music block party hosted by Slice Pizza & Brewhouse. If you love music, great food and brews, giving back and Birmingham then you don’t want to miss this festival. Slice Pizza & Brewhouse hosts the event to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary and thank the Birmingham community for their continuous support. Over the past 6 years the event has grown to a full-blown festival bringing in local and regional music talent paired with local craft beer and specialty pizzas.

Admission $25-$35, children 12 and younger are free. Visit slicefest.com for more information.