All are welcome to the Freedom from Addiction Coalition Community Breakfast that is being hosted by Mountain Brook's Mayor Stewart Welch and the mayors from Homewood, Vestavia, and Hoover! Come to this free breakfast to raise more awareness in Birmingham about the realities of addiction. The focus will be on what we can do as individuals to make progress in this battle with guest speakers Richard Simmons III and Jay Lloyd. We hope you'll be able to join!!
Mayor’s Breakfast - Freedom from Addiction Coalition Community Breakfast
Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road , Birmingham, Alabama 35213
